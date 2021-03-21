A couple of blowout losses to the rival Colorado Avalanche last week overshadowed what was otherwise a very good first half for the Wild.

Not only have the Wild proven to be the playoff team general manager Bill Guerin thought they could be, they have exceeded almost everyone’s expectations in the process.

While the arrival of budding superstar Kirill Kaprizov has been the lifeblood of the culture shift in St. Paul, the emergence of goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen has also been a pleasant surprise that has the Wild looking fondly toward the future.

Add in some solid depth throughout the lineup and it’s not hard to imagine this version of the Wild making a playoff run. Are they legitimate contenders? That remains to be seen.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Wild (18-10-1, 37 points) were tied with the St. Louis Blues (16-10-5, 37 points) for third place in the West Division. They trail the Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-1, 43 points) and the Avalanche (19-8-2, 40 points).

That type of success is what Wild coach Dean Evason wanted his team to focus on in the aftermath of 5-1 and 6-0 losses in Denver. He reinforced that on Sunday afternoon with a high-paced practice.

“We tried to have some fun,” Evason said. “You get a couple of games like that and it’s very easy to get very negative. We practiced today not for what we did yesterday. We practiced today to get ready for tomorrow. We want to leave the group with a good thought and some positivity, and hopefully we did that.”

How did the Wild get to this point? Let’s take a look at some of the things that stood out from the first half:

Kaprizov dazzles

If there was any question whether Kaprizov would live up to the massive hype, he emphatically put those thoughts to bed in his NHL debut, scoring the game-winner in overtime. It was a storybook beginning for the 23-year-old Russian, and he has gone on to captivate the league with his unique blend of skill and speed. He’s a highlight-reel machine who already looks like he has the chance to be the best player in franchise history. Frankly, only Marian Gaborik comes close. The question is whether Kaprizov can continue that dominance into the second half. He’s running away with the Calder Trophy at the moment with 10 goals and 15 assists.

Kahkonen impresses

Though the Wild essentially committed to goaltender Cam Talbot as their No. 1 option this offseason, Kaapo Kahkonen has forced his way into the mix. He boasts a 12-5-0 record, a 2.29 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage and has continued to step up in the big moments. He doesn’t just look like the goaltender of the future. He looks like the goaltender of the present. That bodes well for the Wild in the midst of a 56-game condensed schedule. They are going to need both goaltenders moving forward.

COVID shutdown

A stretch that had a chance to derail this season has instead become a rallying point for the Wild. In total, the Wild placed 15 players on the COVID list in early February and took a 10-day break from team activities. They also had to postpone a half dozen games. While many thought the Wild would struggle to compete in the aftermath, they put together a 12-3-1 record before falling flat against the rival Avalanche over the weekend. That hot streak put the Wild on an upward trajectory and made everyone reconsider their expectations for this season.

Injury bug

With both Marcus Foligno and Matt Dumba on the shelf for the foreseeable future with lower-body injuries, the Wild will have to continue the trend of having other players step up. They have battled through a number of other injuries this season, including ones to Talbot and Ryan Hartman, who have since returned to the lineup, and Marcus Johansson, who practiced Sunday afternoon and could return this week.

Power outage

Just imagine how good the Wild would be if they didn’t have the worst power play of all time.

That’s not hyperbole.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Wild were 8 for 94 on the power play this season, converting at an 8.51% clip. That puts them on pace to break the woeful record set by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 1997-98 season. They converted at a 9.35% clip.

If the Wild could find a way to be respectable on the power play in the second half, that would go a long way toward helping them continue to make a strong playoff push.