MANKATO -- The fate of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team’s season now rests with the NCAA selection committee.

The fourth-seeded Beavers struggled offensively in a 4-1 defeat to second-seeded Lake Superior State in the WCHA semifinals Friday night at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center in Mankato.

Mareks Mitens was almost impenetrable in net, notching 26 saves to help the Lakers advance to Saturday’s WCHA championship game against sixth-seeded Northern Michigan.

Building from a 1-0 lead, Lake State scored twice in a span of 2 minutes, 43 seconds late in the second period to take a commanding 3-0 advantage into the third period. The lead swelled to 4-0 in the third before Ethan Somoza tallied the lone BSU goal late in regulation.

“We just ended up chasing the game,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “We got down one goal and then two goals. They defend so well. … It just wasn’t meant to be tonight. Hats off to Lake Superior State. They were the better team tonight and it showed.”

A win Friday would have kept the Beavers in good standing as far as their NCAA Tournament hopes, but they now find themselves in a precarious position entering Selection Sunday.

Northern’s 5-1 upset win over top-seeded Minnesota State earlier Friday may further complicate matters if the Wildcats win the league’s autobid Saturday and steal a bid from a bubble team like Bemidji State. MSU is virtually assured of an at-large bid.

“We have a rooting interest. There’s certain teams that we obviously are rooting for,” said Serratore, who was unwilling to make his pitch to the selection committee. “I know a lot of coaches have done that so far when their seasons ended. I just think we’ve got a NCAA committee made up of a lot of good hockey people. They’ve got all the information, they have all the data. I just think you’ve got to let those people do their work.”

Dustin Manz whipped a shot towards the low slot that Brandon Puricelli collected and backhanded for the game’s opening goal with 6:32 to play in the first period.

The Beavers (15-9-3) had two power-play opportunities in the second period, but failed to capitalize.

“We didn’t answer back, and again, that’s on us,” Serratore said. “It would have been nice to convert on the power play. We converted on the power play in the third period, but that was a little too late.”

Having killed both penalties, the Lakers (18-6-3) added to their lead with 4:29 left in the second. Jacob Bengtsson held in a puck at the blue line and ripped a shot past a screened Zach Driscoll. The play was reviewed for a potential offside, but was upheld.

A BSU turnover behind the net resulted in a third LSSU goal with 1:46 remaining. Yuki Miura played the puck to Hampus Eriksson in the slot for the one-timer goal.

Lukas Kaelble tacked on a fourth goal at 4:14 of the third period.

Bemidji State hammered away offensively in the back half of the third period, but Mitens wouldn’t budge.

BSU pulled Driscoll for an extra attacker on a late power play. Somoza swept a rebound into the cage for the team’s first goal with four minutes remaining, though by that point the damage was done.

“Every time we play them it’s a battle,” Somoza said. “They’re a really good hockey team, and you know what, they got the better of us today. They got the lead and we just couldn’t get anything going until late.”

Driscoll totaled 17 saves in net for Bemidji State, which finished 1-for-4 on the power play while holding LSSU 0-for-2.

Lake Superior State will keep on dancing into an all-Upper Peninsula WCHA title game at 7:07 p.m. Saturday in Mankato. The Lakers are looking to clinch their first NCAA bid since 1996, while the Wildcats are in search of their first NCAA berth since 2010.

The Beavers will watch Sunday’s selection show with bated breath as they hope to land the program’s first NCAA bid since 2010. The field will be revealed at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 21, on ESPNU.

Lake Superior State 4, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

LSSU 1 2 1 -- 4

First period -- 1, LSSU, Puricelli (Manz, Jeffers), 13:28.

Second period -- 2, LSSU, Bengtsson (Eriksson, Mucha), 15:31; 3, LSSU, Eriksson (Miura), 18:14.

Third period -- 4, LSSU, Kaelble (Eriksson), 4:14; 5, BSU, Somoza (O. Sillinger, Rosén), 16:00, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (17-21); LSSU, Mitens (26-27).