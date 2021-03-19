As if Thursday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche wasn’t going badly enough, the Minnesota Wild lost star defenseman Matt Dumba midway through the contest with what looked to be a serious lower-body injury.

After losing his footing in the defensive zone, the 26-year-old Dumba went crashing into the boards during the Wild’s 5-1 loss.

After his right leg appeared to get pinned underneath him in the process, Dumba slowly staggered to his skates before being helped off the ice. He couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as teammate Jonas Brodin and head trainer John Worley guided him to the bench.

“It’s tough,” Brodin said. “I actually didn’t see what happened. I talked to him a little bit on the way back. It’s tough to see a guy like that go down and get hurt. He’s a big part of the team. It’s never fun to see that.”

Asked about Dumba during Friday’s media availability, coach Dean Evason classified him as doubtful for Saturday’s rematch against the Avalanche. Does that mean Dumba avoided a serious lower-body injury?

“I hate to say yes or no,” Evason said. “I think it’s better than it looked.”

If Dumba has to miss significant playing time, the Wild would have to figure out how to fill his role. Though the Wild plan to play veteran defenseman Brad Hunt in the interim, there’s a chance they could look to call up top prospect Calen Addison at some point to see how he would perform in an extended role.

“We evaluate and make decisions game by game,” Evason said. “We will evaluate who’s in the lineup and we will evaluate if we have an opportunity to bring somebody in. Whether it’s a taxi squad or (minor leaguer), we’re constantly talking about that. We are always communicating with (general manager Bill Guerin) and the coaching staff, and hopefully we make the right call.”

Regardless of who is in the lineup on any given night, fellow defenseman Ian Cole said it’s going to take everybody to replace Dumba’s production.

“No one person is going to replace him. He’s too good,” Cole said. “We are going to have to replace him as a team. Just share his minutes and elevate our game. Hopefully he’s back. If he’s not, we need to be ready for it.”

Foligno 'home'

Though it appears the Wild dodged a serious problem with Dumba’s prognosis, they are still without winger Marcus Foligno for the foreseeable future. He suffered a lower-body injury last week after taking a shot off his skate and the Wild don’t expect him back anytime soon.

What’s the timeline?

“I don’t know,” Evason said. “He’s not with us. He’s back home. I honestly haven’t talked about him with (Worley) for a couple of days.”