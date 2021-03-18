ST. PAUL -- It was commonplace back in the day to see Nick Punto scattered about the baseball field for the Minnesota Twins. He could play nearly every position, and over the course of a 162-game season, he often did.

More than a decade later, Nick Bjugstad is filling a similar role for the Wild. Need someone to play center on the first line? He’s more than willing to do it. How about a winger on the fourth line? He won’t complain.

That’s a character trait Wild coach Dean Evason has grown to appreciate from the 28-year-old former University of Minnesota star.

“He’s been our utility guy, for sure,” Evason said. “We’ve been able to bounce him around, and he doesn’t care. Like he literally does not care. He just cares that he’s on the ice.”

A good example of that came last week. In the midst of a solid stretch of play, Bjugstad earned a promotion to play in between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello on the first line. He was effective in that role only to be moved back down the lineup following an injury to Marcus Foligno.

“We communicated to him, brought him in 1 on 1, and he said, ‘Great,’ ” Evason said. “That was it. He’s ready to go. There was no, ‘Why? I’m playing good.’ He just cares about the team.”

While bouncing up and down the lineup might have frustrated Bjugstad earlier in his career, he has grown to love his current role. He entered Thursday’s game against the Avalanche in Colorado alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Zach Parise on the third line.

“Honestly, I’m fine with it,” Bjugstad said. “I think I said at the beginning of the year I just wanted to come in and help this team in whatever way I can. It’s fun playing with every one of these guys. I just have to do my best to play my game. There’s no animosity or anything. I’m just enjoying playing and having fun out there.”

Seriously? No hard feelings?

“No,” he said with a big smile. “I’m still smiling every day coming to the rink. I’m just going to give it my best regardless. I just want to contribute and help this team in whatever way I can.”

Gophers vs. Badgers

While the Wild were trying to find their groove in Tuesday’s game at Xcel Energy Center, the Gophers were busy putting the finishing touches on a win over the rival Badgers. That win earned the Gophers a Big Ten Tournament championship.

That set the stage for some friendly chirping between Bjugstad and former Badgers star Ryan Suter.

“You better believe it,” Bjugstad said with a laugh. “We were pretty pumped going into that game, and I had full confidence in the Gophers. Ski-U-Mah.”

Briefly

With defenseman Carson Soucy suspended for one game, fellow defenseman Brad Hunt, a former Bemidji State University player, was scheduled to suit up for Thursday’s game.