ROSEAU -- For the fourth year in a row, the Bemidji High School girls hockey team has had its season end at the hands of Roseau.

The top-seeded Rams (13-5-1) rolled to an 8-0 victory over the eighth-seeded Lumberjacks in the Section 8AA quarterfinals Tuesday night in Roseau.

The defending section champions from Roseau outshot BHS 43-4 as Josie Johnson secured the shutout in net.

The Rams took a 4-0 lead into the second period and tacked on two goals in each of the final two frames.

Kate Helgeson netted a game-high four goals, while Memphis Mertens added two. Sophie Helgeson and Kayla Moser each scored one goal.

Nettie Kimble totaled 35 saves in net for Bemidji.

The Lumberjacks finish their season with a 1-17-1 record. The team bid farewell to its two seniors, Kimble and defenseman Lexi Leitner.