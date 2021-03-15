Dean Evason was an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals at the start of the Alex Ovechkin era. He remembers how the 20-year-old Russian took the NHL by storm with 52 goals and 54 assists as a rookie. He also remembers how the future face of the franchise sparked such joy within the team.

“When he first came in, my gosh, he was so fun to be around,” Evason said. “Just his excitement level on the ice, jumping into the glass, being excited for his teammates, all that good stuff. Then off the ice, same thing, in the weight room, in the dressing room. He was just a fun guy to be around.”

That is kind of the way Evason talks about Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov these days. And he’s not alone. Ask any of his teammates or coaches and all would agree that the 23-year-old Russian forward has the innate ability to make people smile. That’s a skill Kaprizov showed long before he played a shift for the Wild.

“We talked about Kirill when he first got here when training camp started,” Evason said. “He didn’t sit in the corner and not talk to anybody. Obviously there’s a language barrier and he’s learning and whatever. He didn’t shy away and sit in his stall. He was always around the guys talking and always with a smile.”

In other words, Kaprizov quickly endeared himself to his teammates with his infectious personality, and he has continued to do that with his incredible play this season. While he won’t come close to matching Ovechkin’s production as a rookie —Kaprizov has 10 goals and 14 assists in his first 26 NHL games this season — his overall impact on the franchise could be similar.

A couple of months into his NHL career, Kaprizov already has many people in Minnesota excited about his and the Wild’s future. Not only is he the star the Wild have been waiting for in the way he can take over a game, he’s also proven capable of making everyone around him better.

Take linemate Victor Rask, for example, and how he has taken his game to another level this season with Kaprizov by his side.

That said, Kaprizov has benefited from playing with someone as skilled as linemate Mats Zuccarello. They have developed obvious chemistry on the ice, something you could see from the moment they were put together.

“We talked at the start of the year about how we had so many new people that we were trying to find chemistry,” Evason said. “We found something like that where the two of them have clicked, and we haven’t gone away from it. You’re always searching for that, for sure. You can probably look at every team and they have a couple of guys that have that or more. It’s obviously special that they have it.”

More special is that Kaprizov appears to be getting better with each game.

“It’s the whole package,” Evason said. “He has the work ethic part of him. He’s got a bite. He’s got a grit level. You combine that with his skill level, it makes a pretty good hockey player.”

Just like Ovechkin.