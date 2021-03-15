BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team will be the hottest team in the field entering into the Section 8AA Tournament.

The Lumberjacks won four games in a row to close the regular season, affording them the No. 7 seed in the bracket.

BHS will meet No. 2-seeded Moorhead at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, on the road for the opening round. Bemidji (8-10) lost 3-2 to the Spuds (10-7-1) on Feb. 16 in Moorhead.

The winner will advance to play either No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville or No. 6 Brainerd in the semifinals on Saturday, March 20, at the high seed. The Section 8AA title game is set for Thursday, March 25, at the highest remaining seed.

Roseau earned the top seed and will host No. 8 Buffalo in the first round, while No. 4 Rogers and No. 5 St. Cloud are set to square off in the last quarterfinal matchup.





Section 8AA Tournament pairings

No. 2 Moorhead vs. No. 7 Bemidji

No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 6 Brainerd

No. 1 Roseau vs. No. 8 Buffalo

No. 4 Rogers vs. No. 5 St. Cloud