BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team will try to shock Section 8AA this year, as the Lumberjacks enter into the postseason tournament with the No. 8 seed.

BHS (1-16-1) will face top-seeded and defending champ Roseau -- the same team that’s knocked Bemidji out of the playoffs in each of the past three years -- for a first-round matchup 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

The Rams (12-5-1) defeated the Jacks 6-0 at home on Feb. 11. It was Roseau’s 31st straight victory in the series, dating back to 2007.

The winner will face either No. 4-seeded Moorhead or No. 5-seeded St. Cloud on Thursday, March 18, at the high seed. The Section 8AA championship game is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, at the high seed.

On the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Brainerd hosts No. 7 Sartell/Sauk Rapids and No. 3 Alexandria hosts No. 6 Buffalo in the first round.





Section 8AA Tournament pairings

No. 1 Roseau vs. No. 8 Bemidji

No. 4 Moorhead vs. No. 5 St. Cloud

No. 2 Brainerd vs. No. 7 Sartell/Sauk Rapids

No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Buffalo