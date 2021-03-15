The Rink Live reporters Matt Wellens, Jess Myers and Mick Hatten are in three different locations for postseason play. Wellens is in Erie, Pa., to cover the NCAA Division I women's hockey tournament. Myers is in South Bend, Ind., to cover the Big Ten tournament. Hatten is in Grand Forks, N.D., covering the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.
The three reporters discuss the NCAA women's tournament, the difficult task of picking the NCAA men's tournament field and preview the semifinals for the Big Ten and NCHC
