The No. 15 Bemidji State men's hockey team will meet Michigan Tech at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, in the second game of a WCHA quarterfinal series at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. The fourth-seeded Beavers lead the series with the fifth-seeded Huskies 1-0 following Friday's 3-1 victory. Follow the game here: