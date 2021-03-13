FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team struck first in its regular season finale on Friday, but Fergus Falls came back with a vengeance for a 6-2 home win over the Lumberjacks.

Bella Webb opened the scoring at the 11:44 mark, burying a pass that went from Elizabeth Oster to Madyson Nistler and finally to Webb. The 1-0 lead held until the final 1:36 of the first period, as the Otters (9-8-1) rang up three goals before the intermission.

Hannah Johnson netted the equalizer, and then Lizzy Moxness and Ellie Andersen scored 18 seconds apart to launch Fergus into a 3-1 advantage at the break.

Lexi Leitner got BHS within one by ripping a power-play goal at 4:22 of the second period, Webb earning the assist for her second point, but it was the last score Bemidji managed on the night.

The Otters restored the multi-goal lead three minutes later and tacked on two goals in the third for good measure.

Nettie Kimble tallied 32 saves on 38 shots for the Jacks, while Ana Jyrkas went 16-for-18 between the pipes for Fergus Falls.

The Lumberjacks end the regular season with a 1-15-1 record. They’ll be on the road for the first round of the Section 8AA Tournament on Tuesday, March 16. Seedings and opponents are still to be determined.





Fergus Falls 6, Bemidji 2

BHS 1 1 0 -- 2

FF 3 1 2 -- 6

First period -- 1, BHS, Webb (M. Nistler, Oster), 11:44; 2, FF, Johnson (Andrews), 15:24; 3, FF, Moxness (Maack, Krein), 16:19; 4, FF, Andersen (Hulter, Goepferd), 16:37.

Second period -- 5, BHS, Leitner (Webb), 4:22, PP; 6, Andersen (Andrews) 7:51.

Third period -- 7, FF, Nelson (Johnson, Andrews), 5:25; 8, FF, Hulter (unassisted), 7:11.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (32-38); FF, Jyrkas (16-18).