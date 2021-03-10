BLOOMINGTON -- Three members of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team have received for All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association honors for their play in 2020-21.

Sophomore defenseman Elias Rosén was selected to the All-WCHA First Team, senior goaltender Zach Driscoll was named to the All-WCHA Third Team and freshman forward Lukas Sillinger earned a nod to the WCHA All-Rookie Team.

Rosén is only the third Beaver to earn First Team honors since BSU joined the WCHA in 2010-11, joining the select company of Adam Brady (2019-20) and Michael Bitzer (2016-17).

A native of Mora, Sweden, Rosén leads all Bemidji State blueliners with 12 points (4g-8a) despite missing four games due to injury. His nine points (2g-7a) in league play rank first among all WCHA defensemen. Rosén was a Third Team and All-Rookie Team selection last season.

Driscoll has started in 23 of the Beavers’ 24 games this year, and has stopped a league-high 630 shots. The Apple Valley native has earned four WCHA Goaltender of the Week awards this season, and ended the regular season ranked third nationally in saves and seventh in wins. A Second Team honoree last year, Driscoll owns a 12-8-3 record with a .922 save percentage and a 2.30 goals against average.

Sillinger leads all BSU newcomers with 13 points (5g-8a), good for fourth overall on the team. The Regina, Saskatchewan, native is tied for second in scoring among all WCHA rookies.

The WCHA All-Academic Team was also announced, and Bemidji State ranked third in the league with 18 selections. The Beavers to be honored for academic success were: Driscoll, Rosén, Alex Adams, Ross Armour, Brad Belisle, Michael Carr, Darby Gula, Alex Ierullo, Brad Johnson, Carter Jones, Tyler Jubenvill, Tyler Kirkup, Kyle Looft, Owen Sillinger, Sam Solensky, Ethan Somoza, Tyler Vold and Will Zmolek.

BSU (13-8-3, 8-5-1 WCHA) will begin postseason play this weekend at home against Michigan Tech in the best-of-three WCHA quarterfinals. The series will open at 7:07 p.m. Friday, with a 6:07 p.m. puck drop Saturday and, if needed, a 5:07 p.m. contest Sunday.