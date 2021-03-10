Still, there was some pressure on Bjugstad to bury Kaprizov’s no-look, behind-the-back pass from behind the goal that set Twitter ablaze. If he doesn’t put the puck in the back of the net, Kaprizov doesn’t get credit for an assist.

Fortunately for Bjugstad, the former Gophers star finished the highlight-reel sequence with a goal, and the Minnesota Wild went on to secure a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes last Friday.

“If I would’ve missed that, it would’ve been a tough one,” Bjugstad said. “I’ll take it.”

After the game, while everyone was fawning over Kaprizov’s incredible pass, and rightly so, Wild coach Dean Evason made sure to bring some attention to Bjugstad’s skillful finish.

“His hands and his ability to recognize to stop there,” Evason said, “then go backhand-forehand and put it in the empty net as quickly as he did under pressure was equally as special.”

That play helped earn Bjugstad promotion in the lineup. He was penciled in to to play between Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello for Wednesday’s home game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“We know Kaprizov and Zuccarello see each other so well and they play off each other,” Evason said. “We are looking for Bjugy to get to the net with his big body and create a little bit of a bang and crash down there. Just simplify a little bit in that area and get to the net.”

That’s something Bjugstad has brought to the ice this season regardless of where he has played in the lineup. He knows he has to use his 6-foot-6 body to create space for some of the more skilled players on the team.

“Just getting familiar and understanding that we all have different skill sets,” Bjugstad said. “Those two guys (Kaprizov and Zuccarello) are very cerebral. They want to make plays, and they do make a lot of plays. I’ve got to get open and find ways to create a little space for them.”

50-50 pucks

As awful as the Wild have been in the faceoff circle this season — they rank No. 28 in the league, winning on just 46.4 percent of faceoffs — the centers on the roster haven’t gotten much help.

While it’s ultimately on the center to pull the puck back, the Wild have struggled to win 50-50 pucks just outside of the faceoff dot. That was especially evident in Monday’s 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

“There were pucks tied that were going straight across and we weren’t ready,” Evason said. “They were ready for the puck. They won a lot of pucks by being engaged right away off the faceoff and they’d get their stick on the puck and kick it back. If we had our sticks and we were ready, we would have won those faceoffs and then obviously it would have looked better stats-wise.”

Bottom pairing

After a couple of games off, Carson Soucy is back in the Wild lineup this week, playing alongside Ian Cole on the blue line. His physical style of play continues to impress the coaching staff on a nightly basis.

“He’s in people’s faces and he still has the ability to get back, to collect pucks, to skate, to make plays,” Evason said. “As long as he’s committed and he’s engaged in a game, he’s going to be an effective player for us.”

Briefly

Marcus Johansson (upper-body injury) and Ryan Hartman (lower-body injury) missed Wednesday’s game as they continue their recovery from their respective injuries. They are both skating on their own and could return to the lineup sooner rather than later.