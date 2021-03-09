ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team suffered a 3-0 road loss to Alexandria on Monday night.

Anna Doherty scored twice for the Cardinals (10-4-1), including the eventual game winner at 6:05 of the first period. Peyton Boesl assisted on both Doherty goals.

Nettie Kimble totaled 40 saves on 43 shots in the crease for the Lumberjacks (1-15-1). Jordan O’Kane posted a 10-save shutout for Alexandria.

Bemidji will conclude the regular season in Fergus Falls at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, March 12.

Alexandria 3, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

ALX 2 0 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, ALX, Doherty (Boesl), 6:05; 2, ALX, Oberg (Nyberg, Aure), 14:09.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, ALX, Doherty (Boesl), 8:27.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (40-43); ALX, O’Kane (10-10).