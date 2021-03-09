BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team has risen two spots to No. 15 in this week’s USCHO.com NCAA Division I poll , which was released Monday.

The Beavers received 182 points in the poll following a four-game week that saw the team go 3-1-0 with an overtime win over Lake Superior State and a sweep of Alabama Huntsville to end the regular season.

LSSU also climbed two spots in the latest poll to No. 18. Two other Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams are ranked in the top 20: Minnesota State rose one spot to No. 3, and Bowling Green remained at No. 13.

Boston College took over the top spot in the poll from North Dakota, which dropped to No. 2. The top five was rounded out by No. 3 Minnesota State, No. 4 Minnesota and No. 5 Wisconsin.

BSU (13-8-3, 8-5-1 WCHA) earned the No. 4 seed for the WCHA playoffs and will begin postseason play this weekend with a best-of-three quarterfinal series against Michigan Tech at the Sanford Center. The Huskies (17-10-1, 7-7-0 WCHA) received votes in this week’s USCHO poll. Game 1 is set for 7:07 p.m. Friday, March 12, Game 2 is 6:07 p.m. Saturday, March 13, and Game 3, if necessary, would be at 5:07 p.m. Sunday, March 14.

Driscoll named WCHA Goalie of the Week

BSU senior Zach Driscoll was selected WCHA Goaltender of the Week after going 3-1-0 for the week and posting consecutive shutouts in a sweep of Alabama Huntsville.

The Apple Valley native posted 23 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Lake Superior State last Tuesday. Driscoll then pitched shutouts in victories of 2-0 and 4-0 over UAH last weekend, tallying 16 saves and 13 saves in each respective game.

Driscoll’s nine career shutouts are tied for third on the program’s all-time career shutouts list with Jim Scanlan (1978-82) and Blane Comstock (1967-71).

Driscoll concluded the regular season with a 12-8-3 record, 2.30 goals against average and a .922 save percentage in 23 appearances.

The WCHA Goaltender of the Week award is Driscoll’s fourth this season, and is the 10th weekly honor of his career.

Lake Superior State trio Ashton Calder, Will Riedell and Jacob Bengtsson were named WCHA forward, defenseman and rookie of the week, respectively.