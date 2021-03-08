After having its postseason canceled twice in less than a calendar year, the National Women’s Hockey League is ready to resume play and award the Isobel Cup later this month.

That’s good news for the NWHL, and great news for the Minnesota Whitecaps, who were scheduled to play the Boston Pride in the Cup finals last March when the game was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The question now is how many players will be available for a semifinal matchup with the Connecticut Whale on March 26 in Brighton, Mass.

“Initially, we think all our players are on board, although some of them are still recovering from COVID,” Whitecaps coach Jack Brodt said Monday.

A two-week NWHL season started in Lake Placid, N.Y., was suspended Feb. 3 because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests among the six competing teams. Ultimately, Brodt said, 20 of the Whitecaps 25 players tested positive, and 8-10 are still in recovery protocol.

The team practiced Sunday in St. Louis Park with just 11 players.

“We’ve got players that are still out in what they call stages of protocol,” Brodt said. “They’re coming back but have to go through stages of conditioning before they’re 100 percent ready to go into, say, a full scrimmage. We’ve got eight to 10n in protocol, getting back in shape.”

The Lake Placid “bubble” wasn’t a true bubble because players didn’t arrive two weeks early and quarantine. The event was canceled after the Metropolitan Riveters pulled their entire team out of competition because of positive COVID tests.

The second-seeded Whitecaps will meet No. 3 seed Connecticut at 7 p.m. on March 26 at Warrior Ice Arena. Top seed Toronto, an expansion team, will play No. 4 seed Boston at 4 p.m.

Semifinal winners will meet for the Isobel Cup on March 27 at 6 p.m.

The Whitecaps won the Cup in their first NWHL season, 2018-19, and were scheduled to play for the 2019-20 title last March before the season was canceled by the pandemic.

Because NWHL players have jobs outside of hockey, it’s unclear how many players will be available if healthy.

“We don’t know what the final roster group will be yet,” Brodt said. “It’s still kind of up in the air, kind of subject to change. Plus, we still have five players that can get COVID, and if they did they obviously would be out.”

The games will be televised live by NBCSN, and streamed on NBCSports.com and Twitch.

NWHL Isobel Cup

All games at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. Times CDT.