Ian Cole walked into the Wild locker room for the first time a month and a half ago and brought instant credibility with him. A couple of Stanley Cups will do that.

Not surprisingly, the 32-year-old blue liner has continued to earn the respect of his teammates with his no-nonsense approach. It’s easy to see why Wild general manager Bill Guerin jumped at the chance to acquire Cole in a Jan. 19 trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

“He’s got a swagger about him, and that’s something that I like,” Guerin said at the time. “I like the way he carries himself, and I think it’s infectious and it rubs off on guys.”

That doesn’t mean Cole is giving lengthy speeches or anything like that. In fact, he doesn’t say much, so when he does speak up, people take notice.

Like after Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. It was a poor performance for the Wild, blowing a 2-0 lead, on the second half of a back-to-back. Not that Cole was willing to use that as an excuse.

“Were we tired tonight? Maybe,” Cole said. “They played last night, too, so we really have no excuse there. If we’re tired and fatigued. we need to play smarter.

“In a back-to-back it’s always will over skill. I think we tried to maybe skill our way through it tonight. We didn’t have enough will. It’s something we need to look at. Obviously it wasn’t good enough.”

It was a strong message from someone who has played just 18 games in a Wild sweater. It’s also exactly the type of message the Wild need to hear if they want to become the team they aspire to be.

Asked what Cole brings to the table, coach Dean Evason offered up a simple, one-word response: “Leadership.”

If Cole messes up on a particular play, he’s the first person to admit it during film a session afterward. That type of accountability goes a long way.

“He’s a tremendous example,” Evason said. “We go to everybody with clips and show them different plays and stuff. Sometimes he’s just like, ‘Yeah. I know what I did. I still want to see it so I don’t make that mistake again.’ We love that. We want everybody to be like that.”

Though he might not be a force on the offensive end, the Wild don’t need him to be. The blue line already has a ton of guys who fill that role — with Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin all capable of scoring goals.

Any goals that come from Cole are a bonus considering everything else he does.

“He’s been great,” Dumba said. “Just getting to know him, he’s a really nice guy and he cares about the team. He’s awesome back there. He knows his job and his role, and he does it hard. There’s nothing more we can ask of Colesy. I’m happy we have him on our squad now.”

Briefly

While neither Wild player was available for Monday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, both Marcus Johansson (upper-body injury) and Ryan Hartman (lower-body injury) have started to skate by themselves. It’s unclear when they will be back in the lineup.