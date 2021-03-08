Mike Sertich grew up playing hockey in Virginia, Minn., played college hockey at Minnesota Duluth and went on to coach at Grand Rapids High School, UMD and Michigan Tech and was an assistant coach with the Team USA sled hockey team. Sertich was recently named the 2021 Hobey Baker Legend of College Hockey and he talks about how it affected him when he got the news. Sertich also tells some great stories from his life, including Iron Range high school games when he was growing up, coaching Mark Pavelich, the Bulldogs in the 1980s and a lot more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.