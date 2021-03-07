BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team took care of business Saturday with a 2-0 blanking of Alabama Huntsville at the Sanford Center.

Goaltender Zach Driscoll posted his first shutout of the season in a 16-save performance.

Aaron Miller netted the eventual game-winner late in the first period, with Brendan Harris padding the lead in the third period.

The victory secured three points in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings for the No. 17 Beavers (12-8-3, 7-5-1 WCHA).

The win propelled BSU into fourth place in the league. A couple of hours later, Michigan Tech lost 3-2 at Minnesota State, which secured the Beavers the No. 4 seed and home-ice advantage in the quarterfinal round of the WCHA playoffs.

Bemidji State will host Tech in a best-of-three games series beginning Friday, March 12, at the Sanford Center.

“It was definitely a must-win game for us,” Miller said. “I thought we came out strong in the first right away. We kind of laid off the gas a bit in the second, but I thought we brought it back in the third.”

“We had a tough second period,” head coach Tom Serratore added. “I thought they really hemmed us in. But it was a good win. We had to sweat a lot of things out in this game.”

Miller gave BSU a 1-0 lead through the opening period. Eric Martin played a centering pass toward Miller as he streaked to the net and beat netminder David Fessenden at the back door.

The Chargers (3-15-1, 3-10-0 WCHA) had their work cut out for them playing with only 10 forwards, but held their own on the defensive end.

“They defended hard. They clogged the middle of the rink, so we had to try and make some plays,” Miller said.

Fessenden, who stands 6-foot-6, played a key part in keeping UAH in the game, making several crucial stops.

“He’s a big kid. There’s not a lot to shoot at,” Serratore said. “He’s a good athlete, and a really good goalie.”

After a scoreless second period, Harris took advantage of a rare Fessenden miscue to finally give the Beavers some insurance on the scoreboard. The senior grabbed a rebound coughed up by the UAH netminder and deposited it into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead with 6:26 to play in the third, bringing the game to its final score.

Bemidji State outshot Alabama Huntsville 33-16, including 12-4 in the final frame.

BSU finished 0-for-5 on the power play, and held the Chargers 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Beavers will close the regular season at 2:07 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. Driscoll, Harris, Miller, Brad Johnson, Ethan Somoza and Tyler Vold will be honored as part of Senior Day festivities.

“It’s our last game before playoffs. I think that’s what’s going to set the tone for the playoffs for us,” Miller said. “It’s a big night for us six seniors here this year. We just have to come out flying.”

No. 17 Bemidji State 2, Alabama Huntsville 0

UAH 0 0 0 -- 0

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, Miller (Martin, Harris), 16:54.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, BSU, Harris (Somoza, Vold), 13:34.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (16-16); UAH, Fessenden (31-33).

WCHA playoff matchups set

The WCHA playoff seedings and quarterfinal matchups were set following the conclusion of Saturday’s games.

Along with Bemidji State jumping up to nab the No. 4 seed, Lake Superior State also climbed the standings Saturday. The Lakers clinched the No. 2 seed with a 2-1 victory over Ferris State, leaving Bowling Green with the No. 3 seed.

The best-of-three quarterfinal series will feature the following matchups:

No. 8 Ferris State at No. 1 Minnesota State

No. 7 Alabama Huntsville at No. 2 Lake Superior State

No. 6 Northern Michigan at No. 3 Bowling Green

No. 5 Michigan Tech at No. 4 Bemidji State

The four advancing teams will then meet at the site of the highest remaining seed for the single-elimination semifinal and championship weekend, March 19-20.