BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team scored in the opening minute and never looked back.

The Lumberjacks scored four first-period goals on Saturday, sending them well on their way to a 7-1 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice at First National Rink.

Tate Hammitt scored at the 0:58 marker in the first period off a feed from Cole Matetich. Minutes later, Ethan Maish expanded the BHS lead to 2-0 with a strike of his own at 3:34.

Maish doubled down with his second goal late in the middle frame, and after Ethan Portner got the Storm (5-7-2) on the board 26 seconds later, Michael Dickinson tallied one more for Bemidji (6-10) at the 14:52 mark.

Matetich and Hammitt added second-period goals a minute apart from each other, and then Josh Nyberg tacked on a third-period strike for good measure in the seven-goal outburst.

Between the pipes for the Lumberjacks, Tanner Rebischke was 5-for-5 on save opportunities before Jackson Hill finished the game by going 9-for-10 over the final two and a half periods.

Sauk Rapids-Rice goalie Grayson Kobluk was peppered by 46 shots and finished with 39 saves.

Winners of two in a row for the first time since January 2019, BHS will try to keep rolling when Alexandria visits First National Rink for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop on Monday, March 8.





Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

SRR 1 0 0 -- 0

BHS 4 2 1 -- 7

First period -- 1, BHS, Hammitt (Matetich), 0:58; 2, BHS, Maish (Declusin), 3:34; 3, BHS, Maish (Marcotte, Lalli), 12:16; 4, SRR, Portner (Bokelman), 12:42; 5, BHS, Dickinson (Yavarow, Huerd), 14:52.

Second period -- 6, BHS, Matetich (Alto, Nyberg), 6:27; 7, BHS, Hammitt (Savard), 7:33.

Third period -- 8, BHS, Nyberg (Alto, Matetich), 5:02.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (5-5); BHS, Hill (9-10); SRR, Kobluk (39-46).