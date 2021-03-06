Chloe Hasbargen netted the game-winning goal during the third period of a 3-1 win at Sartell-Sauk Rapids, marking the Lumberjacks’ first victory of the season.

Hasbargen’s score, assisted by Lexi Leitner, broke a 1-1 tie at the 2:09 mark of the final frame. Hasbargen also scored the opening goal of the game at 12:54 of the second period, but Jayden Lommel erased the BHS lead with an unassisted tally of her own a minute later.

Ellie Solheim tacked on a power-play goal for Bemidji at the midway point of the third period, the assist going to Samantha Nistler, to bring on the final score.

Lumberjack goalie Nettie Kimble was a big part of the equation, as well, as she racked up 45 saves on 46 shots for the afternoon. Morgan Dorn was 21-for-24 in net for the Storm’n Sabres.

The victory reverses a 5-1 loss that BHS suffered at home on Feb. 2. Saturday’s performance snaps the team’s 21-game winless streak and stands as its first victory in 410 days.

Now 1-14-1, BHS has two more chances to pick up regular season victories. First is a 7:15 p.m. showdown at Alexandria on Monday, March 8, followed by an opening faceoff at 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Fergus Falls.





Bemidji 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

BHS 0 1 2 -- 3

SSR 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS, Hasbargen (unassisted), 12:54; 2, SSR, Lommel (unassisted), 13:58.

Third period -- 3, BHS, Hasbargen (Leitner), 2:09; 4, BHS, Solheim (Nistler), 8:29, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (45-46); SSR, Dorn (21-24).