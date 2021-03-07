All anyone with the Wild could talk about in the hours leading up to Saturday’s rematch against the Arizona Coyotes was the once-in-a-lifetime play from the night before.

It happened midway through the Wild’s 5-1 victory over the Coyotes on Friday night.

Jordan Greenway broke his stick during a board battle in the corner and went to the bench to get a replacement. He stood there for a few seconds before Ian Cole realized nobody had given him a stick.

“He was just standing right in front of me,” Cole recalled. “I said, ‘Here, you want mine? Take it.’ ”

The rest is history.

After accepting an outlet pass from Marcus Foligno in the neutral zone, Greenway was back in action, racing up the ice with Cole’s stick in hand and finishing off the sudden sequence by beating goaltender Antii Raanta five hole.

“I think I might have celly’d harder than he did,” Cole said with a laugh. “I think I should at least get a second assist. Or maybe a third assist.”

Asked about the play after the game, Greenway chirped Cole for using such a big stick. He said it felt like a 2-by-4 in his hands.

“Yeah, I’d say like 2 1/2 inches longer and maybe and 50 pounds heavier” than my stick, Greenway said. “Honestly, (when) I got the puck, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to raise the thing.”

That explains why Greenway opted to slide the puck five hole. He said no way he was going to was going to try a slapshot with that piece of lumber.

Made aware of Greenway’s comments, Cole gave it right back to his teammate.

“It seems to be working for him, so maybe he should switch,” Cole said. “He’s 1 for 1 with it. You can’t beat the batting average.”

In that moment, Brad Hunt chimed in, joking that head equipment manager Tony DaCosta had already ordered Greenway a dozen new sticks, Cole-sized.

For the record, Greenway did return the stick to Cole after scoring the breakaway goal.

“Yes, he did,” Cole said. “Now that I knew there were goals in that stick, I really wanted it back.”