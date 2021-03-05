Veteran Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise had no problem expressing his discontent with coach Dean Evason’s decision from earlier this week.

To put it mildly, the 36-year-old Parise didn’t think he deserved to be a healthy scratch after overextending his shift late in an overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Now, with Parise slated to return to the lineup for Friday’s road game against the Arizona Coyotes, the coaching staff’s hope is that everything is water on the bridge.

“We had a great meeting today,” Evason said. “We are going forward. I can’t remember what happened yesterday, and neither can he.”

While that might sound a little too good to be true, especially considering some of Parise’s comments earlier this week, Evason is clearly trying to move past the awkwardness of the situation. He also is doing everything in his power to get his franchise player back on track.

For the first time in a couple of weeks, Parise will skate on the same line with dynamic winger Kevin Fiala, while Nick Bjugstad will serve as the man in the middle.

This has everything to do with getting Parise going, even if Evason won’t admit it. In theory, Fiala will attract some of the attention away from Parise, which could create some additional scoring chances.

“We watch all our line combinations and all the guys that work well together and then we try to make an intelligent decision,” Evason said. “We hope (Parise) and (Fiala) can work off of each other, and (Bjugstad) has been playing extremely well, so looking forward to that line having a big night tonight.”

Hunt draws in

Defenseman Brad Hunt entered Friday’s game with more than a month off between games. He hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 2 against the Colorado Avalanche.

You’d never know that based on Hunt’s demeanor. He was simply happy to draw back into the lineup alongside Ian Cole on the blue line.

“Honestly, I wake up every day when we have a game and I prepare like I’m going to play even though sometimes I know I’m not going to play, Hunt said. “I approach every day like I’m playing, and my attitude doesn’t change. I feel like that helps me when I’m in this position.”

Hartman close

Ryan Hartman appears close to returning from a lower-body injury. While Hartman didn’t participate in Friday’s morning skate, and thus wasn’t available for the game, Evason caught a glimpse of him riding the bike as other players were coming off the ice.

It’s unclear whether Hartman will be cleared for Saturday’s rematch. What have the Wild missed in his absence?

“He really took charge and really provided us with a steady grit level up the middle,” Evason said. “You combine that with his pace of play and it just was a nice fit. We have certainly missed him, there’s no question.”