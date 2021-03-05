The end of the regular season is in sight for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

The No. 17 Beavers will wrap up a hectic stretch of six games in 11 days this weekend when Alabama Huntsville visits the Sanford Center for a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series. Saturday’s opener is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. before the season finale Sunday at 2:07 p.m.

Home-ice advantage is within the Beavers’ grasp, although a two-point performance in this week’s Tuesday-Wednesday series with Lake Superior State hurt their chances. The Lakers earned one WCHA standings point from a 2-1 overtime loss Tuesday and secured three more thanks to a three-goal third period in a 5-2 victory Wednesday.

Obtaining the No. 2 seed for the WCHA playoffs was a possibility for BSU entering the week, but the team can now only finish as high as fourth.

Currently sitting in sixth place with 18 points, Bemidji State needs just two points this weekend to secure the No. 4 seed. Even if BSU, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan each finish with 20 points, the Beavers would win the tiebreaker based on head-to-head points percentage. NMU would then be the No. 5 seed and Tech the No. 6 seed.

How else could the seedings shake out?

Minnesota State (33 points entering Friday) is locked into the No. 1 seed. Alabama Huntsville (8 points) and Ferris State (3 points) are locked into the No. 7 and 8 seeds, respectively.

Lake Superior State (24 points) could clinch the No. 2 seed with a regulation win Saturday at home against Ferris State. Any other result would give idle Bowling Green (27 points) the No. 2 seed. LSSU has already clinched at least the No. 4 seed.

Michigan Tech (20 points) could finish as high as third with two regulation wins at Minnesota State, along with some help from Ferris against Lake State. The Huskies can finish no lower than sixth.

Idle Northern Michigan (20 points) will be either the No. 5 or 6 seed.

The WCHA playoffs begin March 12-14 with a slate of best-of-three quarterfinal series. The four remaining teams will then meet at the site of the highest remaining seed for the single-elimination semifinal and championship weekend, March 19-20.

A look at the Chargers

This weekend’s series marks the final regular-season meeting between Alabama Huntsville and Bemidji State as WCHA members. The teams were originally scheduled to meet Jan. 15-16 before COVID-19 issues with the Chargers (3-14-1, 3-9-0 WCHA) caused the series to be postponed.

The longtime rivals have squared off 92 times in the all-time series, but haven’t met since Jan. 9-10, 2020.

Thirteen freshmen dot a young UAH roster, due in large part to the program’s brief elimination last May that spurred nine players to transfer elsewhere.

Harris goal makes SportsCenter

BSU senior Brendan Harris’s first-period goal Tuesday made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays on ESPN that night, ranking No. 5. He carried the puck into the zone from the red line, split two defenders and played the puck to his backhand for the shorthanded goal.

At a glance

Who: BSU vs. Alabama Huntsville

Where: Sanford Center

When: 4:07 p.m. Saturday; 2:07 p.m. Sunday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv