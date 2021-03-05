BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team was handed an 8-0 loss by Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday night in the squad’s home finale at First National Rink.

Seven different players scored for the Flying Warriors (10-3), and Brynne Folden tallied two to pace the visitors. Emily Johnson posted a seven-save shutout.

Nettie Kimble made 33 saves on 41 shots in net for the Lumberjacks (0-14-1).

Bemidji will close out the regular season with three straight road games, the first coming at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, against Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

Brainerd/Little Falls 8, Bemidji 0

BLF 1 2 5 -- 8

BEM 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, BLF, Booth (unassisted), 3:58.

Second period -- 2, BLF, M. Peterson (unassisted), 1:01; 3, BLF, Engstrom (M. Peterson), 16:55.

Third period -- 4, BLF, Pohlkamp (unassisted), 2:43; 5, BLF, Larson (unassisted), 3:39; 6, BLF, B. Folden (unassisted), 8:24; 7, BLF, P. LeMieur (unassisted), 10:55; 8, BLF, B. Folden (unassisted), 16:05.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BEM, Kimble (33-41); BLF, Johnson (7-7).