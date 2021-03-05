BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team snapped an 11-game losing streak against its rivals from Brainerd on Thursday night. The Lumberjacks led nearly wire-to-wire in a 5-2 road victory, their first at Brainerd in five years.

Prior to Thursday, the last win for BHS in the series between the two rivals was Nov. 26, 2016, in Bemidji. The Jacks’ most recent win at Brainerd had been Feb. 2, 2016.

Hunter Marcotte scored two goals to lead the Jacks, while Connor Savard totaled three assists.

The win was Bemidji’s first over a Section 8AA opponent in seven games this season.

Lincoln Huerd put BHS (5-10) on the board at 4:24 of the opening frame. Marcotte extended the lead to 2-0 three minutes later.

Savard notched his third helper of the night on a power-play goal by Marcotte just 40 seconds into the second period, pushing the advantage to three goals.

John Finnegan buried two goals in a span of 2:19 for the Warriors (5-8-1), narrowing the gap to just one goal.

Nathan Mannausau restored the two-goal cushion with his first goal of the season at the 11:51 mark in the period.

Wyatt Mattfield later finalized the score with his third-period marker.

Tanner Rebischke stopped 24 of 26 shots in net to earn the win. Jed Klang made 27 saves on 32 shots in the loss.

The Lumberjacks will stay at home for the remainder of the regular season. They’ll open the three-game homestand at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, against Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Bemidji 5, Brainerd 2

BEM 2 2 1 -- 5

BRD 0 2 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, BEM, Huerd (Savard), 4:24; 2, BEM, Marcotte (Savard, Maish), 7:32.

Second period -- 3, BEM, Marcotte (Savard, Hammitt), 0:40, PP; 4, BRD, Finnegan (Roby), 6:38; 5, BRD, Finnegan (Roby, Pohlkamp), 8:57; 6, BEM, Mannausau (Gladen), 11:51.

Third period -- 7, BEM, Mattfield (unassisted), 7:07.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (24-26); BRD, Klang (27-32).