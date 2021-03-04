BLOOMINGTON -- The Western Collegiate Hockey Association men’s league has revealed the latest round of all-decade winners as it continues to celebrate 70 years of history in 2021.

The 2000s were recognized this week. Minnesota’s Jordan Leopold and Don Lucia took home Player and Coach of the Decade, respectively.

Joining Leopold on the All-Decade Team was fellow blueliner Matt Carle of Denver, as well as former Gophers teammate John Pohl at forward. Colorado College’s Brett Sterling and Peter Sejna were also tabbed at forward, and Wisconsin’s Brian Elliott earned the nod at goaltender.

RELATED STORIES:

WCHA announces 1950s all-decade honorees

WCHA reveals 1960s all-decade honorees

WCHA names 1970s all-decade honorees

WCHA reveals 1980s all-decade honorees

WCHA announces 1990s all-decade honorees

Leopold became the first Gopher to win both the Hobey Baker Award and a national championship in the same season as a senior in 2001-02. The Golden Valley native captained Minnesota that season, and capped a career that saw the defenseman finish with 144 points on 45 goals and 99 assists. His goal total remains a Minnesota defenseman record and ranks No. 6 all-time among WCHA blueliners.

Lucia coached the Gophers to back-to-back national titles in 2002 and 2003, and led the team to a third Frozen Four appearance in the decade in 2005. Under Lucia, Minnesota claimed two MacNaughton Cups and three Broadmoor Trophies during the 2000s. The Grand Rapids native guided the Gophers to a 256-125-45 (.652) overall record between 1999 and 2010 and made eight NCAA tournament appearances, earning WCHA Coach of the Year honors in 2006.

As the oldest league in college hockey, the WCHA will continue to celebrate seven decades of history during the 2020-21 season. The honorees were selected by a panel of WCHA staff and media members who have covered the league.

WCHA 2000s All-Decade Team

Name, Pos., School, Years, Hometown, Stats

Peter Sejna, F, Colorado College, 2000-03, Liptovsky, Mikulas, Czech., 91 G/99 A/190 Pts

John Pohl, F, Minnesota, 1998-2002, Red Wing, Minn., 71 G/129 A/200 Pts

Brett Sterling, F, Colorado College, 2002-06, Los Angeles, 108 G/76 A/184 Pts

Jordan Leopold, D, Minnesota, 1998-2002, Golden Valley, Minn., 45 G/99 A/144 Pts

Matt Carle, D, Denver, 2003-06, Anchorage, Alaska, 28 G/91 A/119 Pts

Brian Elliott, G, Wisconsin, 2003-07, Newmarket, Ont., 86 Gms/.931 Sv. Pct./1.78 GAA