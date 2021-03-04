BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State women’s hockey senior Mak Langei was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Women’s League Student-Athlete of the Year by the league Thursday. She is the first BSU women’s hockey player since Anik Côté in 2002-03 to earn the award, and the program’s fourth overall.

A 2020-21 captain for the Beavers, Langei is a senior biology and pre-dentistry double major with a double minor in business administration and chemist who maintains a 3.96 cumulative GPA and is on track to graduate this spring. Langei is a three-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete, a three-time WCHA All-Academic Team honoree and a three-time AHCA All-American Scholar who has also been named to the dean’s list at BSU each semester.

The senior defenseman from East Grand Forks is also involved with local youth hockey clinics and camps, and volunteers for the Bemidji Community 5K Suicide Prevention Walk/Run for Evergreen Youth services. She plans to pursue dentistry school after graduation.

On the ice, Langei completed her senior campaign with the second-most blocked shots in the NCAA at 73. She ends her collegiate career with 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points, the third-most among active skaters for Bemidji State and stands eighth on BSU’s career points list by a defenseman.

10 BSU men named WCHA Scholar-Athletes

BLOOMINGTON -- Ten members of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team were named WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award recipients, the men’s league announced Thursday. A total of 105 players across the conference earned the distinction.

The Beavers’ 10 selections ranked fifth in the 10-team league. Bowling Green had the most with 20.

To earn recognition as a WCHA Scholar-Athlete, players must have completed at least one year of residency at their present school prior to the current academic year and must also have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the previous two semesters or three quarters, or may qualify if his or her overall GPA is at least 3.5 for all terms at his or her present institution.

BSU players recognized as 2020-21 WCHA Scholar-Athletes are: Alex Adams, Brad Belisle, Zach Driscoll, Darby Gula, Tyler Jubenvill, Tyler Kirkup, Kyle Looft, Elias Rosén, Sam Solensky and Ethan Somoza.