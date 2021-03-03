ST. CLOUD -- A trio of first-period goals sunk the Bemidji High School girls hockey team Tuesday night in a 6-0 defeat at St. Cloud.

Ava Schmidt and Jenna Amundson tallied twice apiece to lead the Icebreakers (5-7). Both of Amundson’s goals were shorthanded and were scored nine seconds apart late in the second period. Katherine Bell added another shorthanded goal in the third period to bring the game to its final score.

Nettie Kimble made 21 saves on 26 shots through the first two periods for the Lumberjacks (0-13-1). Payton Weidemann entered in the third and totaled 12 saves on 13 shots.

Kailee Falconer stopped 16 shots in the shutout performance for St. Cloud.

BHS was outshot 39-16 for the game.

Bemidji will return to First National Rink for its final home game of the season on Thursday, March 4. The Jacks will face Brainerd/Little Falls at 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud 6, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

SC 3 2 1 -- 6

First period -- 1, SC, Schmidt (Benson, Davidson), 5:10; 2, SC, Davidson (unassisted), 7:18; 3, SC, Schmidt (Anderson, Bell), 8:21.

Second period -- 4, SC, Amundson (Schmidt), 15:49, SH; 5, SC, Amundson (Mathiasen, Bell), 15:58, SH.

Third period -- 6, SC, Bell (Breidenbach, Benson), 1:05, SH.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (21-26), Weidemann (12-13); SC, Falconer (16-16).