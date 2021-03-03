In the season’s second meeting against St. Cloud, the Lumberjacks faced an identical fate as the first time around: losing 3-2 when Andrew Cumming sent them packing on a game-winner in the final minute of overtime.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “You can see the kids in (the locker room). You want them to win. There’s not much you can do on the bench but keep plugging away. It’s frustrating. This could have been our fifth win on a good team tonight, and we just fell a little short.”

Tuesday’s affair at First National Rink was a physical dogfight, and Stahnke was pleased with the way his team rose to that challenge against the Tech/Apollo co-op.

“We play our best game when we’re physical,” he said. “Not that we’ve got to go blast people around, but just get involved in the chaos a little bit.”

It played to Bemidji’s advantage right away, as Wylee Gladen sounded the horn just minutes into the game. The junior buried a one-timer from the slot off a centering pass from Wyatt Mattfield at the 2:49 mark. Colten Pickett earned a secondary assist.

That score held until the midway point of the second period, when Cumming swept in a rebound just past the reaching glove of Tanner Rebischke.

“When we were moving, we were really fast,” Stahnke said. “And when we started trying to do it individually, we just slowed down immensely. You’ve got to move the puck in this game or you’re not going to have much success.”

Although the score was level at 1-1 by the second intermission, it didn’t stay that way for long. Gladen bagged his second goal with a power-play strike just 2:16 into the final frame, with assists going to Mattfield and Connor Savard.

But then, with 48 seconds left in regulation and an empty net to his back, August Falloon scored an unassisted equalizer for St. Cloud (8-4-1) and sent the game to overtime.

After seven scoreless minutes of free hockey, Cumming fired in a shot from just inside the blue line and ended the night 50 seconds before overtime expired.

FINAL (OT): St. Cloud 3, @BemidjiHockey 2.



Andrew Cumming beats Rebischke for the winner with 50 seconds left in OT. Second time in a row that St. Cloud has beaten BHS 3-2 in the final minute of overtime. A physical dogfight that BHS was 48 seconds from winning in regulation. pic.twitter.com/sqMEziFS7X — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) March 3, 2021

“(We’re) trying to keep the morale up,” Stahnke said. “This is the second time that we lost in overtime to this team. The last one was with three seconds (remaining). You’ve just got to forget about this game, take the good out of it and hopefully come back, rebound and beat Brainerd.”

Rebischke finished with 28 saves on 31 shots, while St. Cloud goalie Ben Condon tallied 24 saves on 26 shots. BHS finished 1-for-3 on the power play opposed to St. Cloud’s 0-for-1 showing on the man advantage.

The Lumberjacks drop to 4-10 on the season. They are now 0-4 in one-goal games.

Bemidji will return to the road for the final time in the regular season, traveling to Brainerd for a 7:15 p.m. matchup on Thursday, March 4.





St. Cloud 3, Bemidji 2 (OT)

SC 0 1 1 1 -- 3

BHS 1 0 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, BHS, Gladen (Mattfield, Pickett), 2:49.

Second period -- 2, SC, Cumming (Rud, Falloon), 10:00.

Third period -- 3, BHS, Gladen (Mattfield, Savard), 2:16, PP; 4, SC, Falloon (unassisted), 16:12, EN.

Overtime -- 5, SC, Cumming (Rud), 7:10.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (28-31); SC, Condon (24-26).