BEMIDJI -- Playing on short rest, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team triumphed in overtime over a ranked opponent for the second game in a row Tuesday night.

Tyler Kirkup netted the winner at 1:10 of the 3-on-3 overtime period to secure a 2-1 win over No. 20 Lake Superior State at the Sanford Center. The victory earned the No. 17 Beavers two points in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings to start a busy four-game week that wraps up the regular season.

Scoring chances were hard to come by for both teams.

“There just wasn’t a lot going on in this game tonight, both ways,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “Honestly it looked like two road teams. It was a little bit of a chess match, and whoever got the last break was going to benefit. We were lucky to get that last break.”

Although offense was limited, the game’s opening goal was highlight-reel worthy.

Brendan Harris showcased his playmaking abilities and scored a shorthanded goal that put the Beavers (11-7-3, 6-4-1 WCHA) on the board at 6:59 of the first period. The senior carried the puck into the zone from the red line, skated through two defenders and played the puck to his backhand for the goal.

“The guys were pretty pumped up for him,” Kirkup said. “It was a pretty sweet goal. He made a nice move on the D-men and was able to get a good finish there.”

The Lakers (13-6-3, 7-5-0 WCHA) answered a period later when Pete Veillette tied the game four minutes into the middle stanza. Veillette tapped in a shot off the end boards for the back-door goal.

Neither team got into much of a flow for the remainder of regulation, even on the man advantage. LSSU was held scoreless on four power-play chances, and BSU came up empty on its lone attempt.

Each team having secured at least one standings point, the game inevitably opened up when 3-on-3 overtime began.

Elias Rosén prevented a goal-scoring chance a minute into overtime by lifting the stick of Ashton Calder with a wide-open net in front of him.

The game-saving play at one end led directly to the game-winner at the other. Alex Ierullo dished out his team-leading 13th assist to Kirkup in the slot for the winning goal. Rosén earned the secondary assist on a pass up ice from behind his own cage.

“Rosie made a good play in front of the net to keep it out,” Kirkup said. “(Ierullo) made a really nice play to me sitting in the slot.”

Bemidji State was playing on only two days' rest after grinding out two overtime games with Minnesota State last week. Playing a midweek game having just traveled to Ferris State on Friday didn’t make it easy on Lake State either.

“We played two high-octane games last weekend, and hopefully we’ll have a little more juice tomorrow,” Serratore said. “I’m sure (Lakers head coach Damon Whitten) is going to say the same for his group. Every one of these games takes on a personality of their own.”

The Beavers remain sixth in the WCHA standings with 18 points, two behind Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan, and three behind third-place Lake Superior State.

BSU can now finish no higher than third. Idle second-place Bowling Green has 27 points, and even if Bemidji State wins its three remaining games in regulation, it would lose the tiebreaker to BGSU. The Falcons earned four points to the Beavers’ two in their January league series.

BSU will be back on the ice for the series finale against LSSU at 4:07 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. The team will then have two days off before Alabama Huntsville visits the Sanford Center this Saturday and Sunday.

No. 17 Bemidji State 2, No. 20 Lake Superior State 1 (OT)

LSSU 0 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 1 0 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, Harris (Somoza), 6:59, SH.

Second period -- 2, LSSU, Veillette (Riedell, Calder), 4:27.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 3, BSU, Kirkup (Ierullo, Rosén), 1:10.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (23-24); LSSU, Mitens (22-24).