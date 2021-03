Nick Yavarow

Junior, boys hockey

Nick Yavarow made his varsity debut one to remember. The junior scored two goals and assisted on two more as Bemidji rolled all over Willmar in a 16-0 win on Friday. Yavarow tallied his first career goal late in the first period, then assisted twice and scored his second goal within a 2:45 span in the third period. The Lumberjacks outshot the Cardinals 63-5, scoring their most goals since at least 2005-06, and got a remarkable five multi-goal scorers.