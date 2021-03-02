As good as the Wild have been over the past couple of weeks, there were some that wondered whether they could do it against top-tier competition.

Let’s just say beating up on bottom feeders like the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks isn’t the same thing as going toe-to-toe with a team like the Vegas Golden Knights.

Which is why Monday’s game at T-Mobile Arena felt so important.

Though coach Dean Evason loves the cliched one-game-at-a-time approach, even he had to realize this was a chance for the Wild to prove themselves. His players certainly did.

“We are excited about the challenge,” Zach Parise said before the game. “These guys have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference since they started. We are excited to see how we match up against them.”

While the Wild proved on this particular night that they can hang with the Golden Knights, they also let the lead slip away and ultimately fell 5-4 in overtime. That snapped a six game winning streak for the Wild.

It was a frustrating loss for the Wild considering they led with less than a minute remaining. It fell apart down the stretch starting with a goal from former Wild prospect Alex Tuch tied the game to force overtime. Max Pacioretty then scored in the extra session to win it for the Golden Knights.

“We just let off the gas a little bit,” Marcus Foligno said. “Just have to be more aggressive and stay with our game. We got away from it a little bit and that’s a team that can make us pay.”

It was a back-and-forth first period as the Wild and Golden Knights both showcased their skating ability to no avail.

That changed in the second period as both teams erupted offensively. After the Golden Knights made it 1-0 with a tap-in from Cody Glass in front, the Wild immediately responded with a goal from Jordan Greenway to tie the score at 1-1. A little more than a minute later, Marcus Foligno made it 2-1 in favor of the Wild with a greasy goal in front.

It looked like the Wild were in control at that point, though Pacioretty clearly had other ideas, beating goaltender Cam Talbot with a blast from the right circle to make it 2-2.

A few minutes later, Nick Bonino helped the Wild retake the lead with a goal to make it 3-2 , and less than 30 seconds after that, Foligno converted with a beautiful shot on the rush to stretch the lead to 4-2.

That deficit seemed to motivate the Golden Knights in the third period and they came out firing. They broke through with a goal from Nicolas Hague to make it 4-3 and pressured the rest of the way before former Wild prospect Alex Tuch tied the game at 4-4 to force overtime.

“I think we were on our heels too much,” Greenway said. “We kind of sat back and I think going forward we just have to keep the pressure on. We have to continue to play our game.”

That set the stage for overtime where Pacioretty netted the game-winner on a pass from Mark Stone, who finished with five assists in the game.

While it was still an impressive effort from the Wild for the most part, Foligno wasn’t interested in silver linings afterward.

“I think the mentality is that we have to stop thinking of ourselves as keeping up with teams,” Foligno said. “That’s been a huge knock on this team in the past that we have to play up to other people’s standards. We know how good we are this year. We went on a winning streak for a reason. We have to be the ones where teams keep up with us and not us keep up with them. I think that’s a mindset we have this year and moving forward that’s how it has to be.”