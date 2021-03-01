BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team rose up two spots to No. 17 in the latest USCHO.com NCAA Division I national poll, which was released Monday.

The Beavers are up from their No. 19 ranking from a week ago thanks to Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over then-No. 3 Minnesota State, which was the back end of a weekend split. BSU tallied 131 points in the poll, up from 104 points a week ago. The Mavericks dropped one spot to No. 4.

North Dakota slid up to the No. 1 spot with 796 points by passing Boston College, which slipped out of the top spot for the first time since Jan. 4. Minnesota, Minnesota State and Wisconsin rounded out the top five.

Bemidji State’s next opponent, Lake Superior State, is 20th with 68 points. Elsewhere in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, Bowling Green was 13th (310 points) and Michigan Tech was 19th (110).

The Beavers will have only two days to rest before beginning a slate of four games in six days.

BSU will host Lake Superior State on Tuesday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 3, before Alabama Huntsville comes to town for a Saturday-Sunday set. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Tuesday and 4:07 p.m. Wednesday.