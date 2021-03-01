Katie Emmer was able to return to FOX Sports North on Saturday to help with its Hockey Day Minnesota broadcast. Emmer began her professional broadcasting career at FSN before working on Philadelphia Flyers broadcasts last season for NBC Philadelphia. Because of the pandemic, she and Chris Therien were laid off before this season started.

But Emmer is staying busy as a freelancer and she talks about some projects she has been working on. She talks about her experiences in Philadelphia, this year's Minnesota Wild team, her unique path that took her to St. Cloud State and what it is like to grow up with six brothers with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

Here is the FOX Sports North tribute to Tom Hanneman discussed in the interview.

Our dearly missed friend, Tom Hanneman was a versatile voice in the Minnesota sports landscape.



Learn about Hanny's rinkside connection from @JamieHersch, @KFANRosen and @MarneyGellner pic.twitter.com/7YDQw0zx8v — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 27, 2021

Here is the goalie segment from when Emmer was at St. Cloud State.

