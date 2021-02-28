Matt Dumba scored with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Sturm also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves for Minnesota, which has won six straight.

Adrian Kempe and Drew Doughty each had a goal and an assist, Austin Wagner also scored, and Cal Petersen made 38 saves for the Kings, who have lost back-to-back games in Minnesota following a six-game winning streak.

The Wild beat the Kings 3-1 on Friday night after building a 3-0 lead but were unable to hold the same lead on Saturday. Kempe scored a power-play goal with 2:45 left to tie the score 3-3.

Eriksson Ek scored for the second straight game to give the Wild a 1-0 lead at 14:17 of the first period.

The Wild made it 2-0 at 17:25 of the first when Nick Bjugstad carried the puck behind the net and out the other side before backhanding a pass to Sturm at the opposite post, where he scored into the open side of the net.

The Wild built a 3-0 lead for the second straight game when Kaprizov scored at 1:22 of the second period. Ryan Suter's stick broke on a slap shot, sending the puck sliding into the slot at a slower speed than anticipated, and Kaprizov skated in before redirecting the puck into the net with a one-timer.

Kaprizov has a five-game point streak (four goals, five assists), and four goals and three assists in seven games against Los Angeles this season.

Doughty cut the deficit to 3-1 with a power play goal at 2:51 of the second period.

The Wild appeared to stretch their lead to 4-1 on a power play goal by Jared Spurgeon, but a video review showed there was goalie interference on Jordan Greenway of Minnesota.

The Kings then cut the lead to 3-2 on a goal by Wagner at 11:41 of the second period.