So much has been made of Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello line as of late. And for good reason.

That trio is arguably hottest line in the league at the moment. It entered Saturday’s game at Xcel Energy Center with a combined 21 points since being put together last week, and hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down.

That said, the Wild have another trio that deserves praise for its solid play. While it might not be sexiest line on paper, the Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino-Nick Bjugstad line has been so effective in its role over the past few games.

Not only have they excelled in the defensive zone, they have contributed in the offensive zone, too, with Sturm scoring a pair of goals in Wednesday’s win over the Colorado Avalanche, and Bjugstad scoring a goal in Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings.

“We are playing in the offensive zone as a unit,” Bjugstad said. “Just being hard on those pucks. That’s how to create offensive zone time. Just make it hard on their defensemen and create chances. We have to feed off of that.”

As good as the line has been this month, Sturm has undoubtedly been the catalyst. He’s embraced his role near the bottom of the lineup this season and is finally seeing the fruits of his labor.

“That’s the role I have right now: To be on the fourth line and play 10 to 12 minutes,” Sturm said. “Those got to be the 10 to 12 hardest minutes that I can play and I actually feel really comfortable doing it. I think the coaching staff sees that I’m comfortable in this role as well and I’m actually having a positive impact on the team.”

In fact, things are going so well that coach Dean Evason has even rewarded that line with some time on the power play. Asked specifically about that line, Evason stayed on brand and kept the focus on the team as a whole.

“We have confidence in every line,” Evason said. ” Everybody is playing the right way.”

Stalock skates

Alex Stalock has missed the entire season to this point as he works his way back from an upper-body injury. He took the next step in the recovery process after Friday’s morning skate, standing in the crease for a brief skate with the taxi squad.

It was the first time this season that Stalock has taken actual shots from his teammates.

“It’s a progression,” Evason said. “He’s been skating here and on his own and with guys like (skating coach) Andy Ness and (assistant director of player development) Matt Hendricks. He’s excited about getting some live pucks.”

While rehab stint with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League might make sense at some point, Evason isn’t tipping his hand right now.

“We will evaluate every day,” Evason said. “All of those scenarios will be in play. We are going to do the best we can to get everybody prepared to play.”

Fans allowed

For the first time this season, the Wild have started to allow some fans into the building. They were expecting about 40 season ticket holders on the club level for Friday’s game and Saturday’s game.

That’s a change from earlier this season when the Wild were only allowing players to invite some family and friends. In total, the Wild were allowed host 250 fans this weekend, up from the 150 fans allowed during the last homestand.

While it’s unclear when the Wild will be able to allow more fans in the building, this seemed like a natural first step.