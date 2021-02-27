The senior forward, with the help of assists from fellow seniors Kara Werth and Clair DeGeorge scored in the final game of the season for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team. Unfortunately for the Beavers, there were no more goals to be found in a 4-1 loss to St. Cloud State at the Sanford Center.

“It was just give it all or give it nothing, and we did give it all,” Passolt said. “We worked really hard. It just wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, but we did play hard and play well.”

“We got the start we wanted. We were able to score the first goal,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “It’s been a season where we struggled scoring. We never once got a two-goal lead. We talked about that and said we need to get the next one. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long and they tied it up.”

The Huskies (6-12-1) leveled the score 39 seconds after Passolt’s goal and added another before the first period was out en route to the win.

“We kept fighting. We gave ourselves chances,” Scanlan said. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t sustain that zone time and just couldn’t get that next one to maybe give us a little spark.”

Bemidji State’s nine seniors -- Passolt, Werth, DeGeorge, Mak Langei, Abby Ecker, Lindsey Featherstone, Tina Kampa, Paige Beebe and Kerigan Dowhy -- were honored following the game in a ceremony that went differently than in years past.

Players posed for photos with their parents on opposite sides of the rink’s Plexiglas. Dowhy, the lone senior from Canada, posed with a couple of friends as her parents were unable to make the trip across the border.

Stranger yet, some of the seniors who went through the ceremony will do it again next year. The NCAA has granted winter athletes an extra year of eligibility, should they choose to use it.

The Beavers have not yet announced who all from this year’s senior class will return as the details continue to get worked out, but Passolt has already made known her intentions for next year.

“I am coming back, which is exciting,” Passolt said. “I’m going to grad school. But to look at the teammates that aren’t coming back it’s just very sad because there’s so many of us and so many memories with them that it’s going to be tough to come back and be with the people that are still here without having the other girls there with you.”

Senior Day began with Passolt’s goal 4:26 into the game. The senior skated into the zone, picked her corner and lasered a shot top shelf past netminder Emma Polusny.

“Honestly, I didn’t know it went in at first,” Passolt said. “It’s hard to put it in words because it’s just so surreal and you’re so excited in the moment when you get that goal.”

Mackenzie Bourgerie answered 39 seconds later, ripping a shot from the slot to tie the game at 1-all. Laura Kluge later buried a one-timer from the low slot for the go-ahead goal that made it 2-1 with 5:56 to go.

Allie Cornelius extended the lead to 3-1 at 2:40 of the second period as her shot fluttered into the back of the net.

Late in the game Kampa was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct for spearing with 4:51 to play. Jenniina Nylund converted on the ensuing power play to finalize the score.

Dowhy totaled 20 saves, while Polusny posted 26 in the opposing net.

The Huskies ended 1-for-4 on the power play, and held BSU scoreless on four chances. Bemidji State ended the season 0-for-36 on the power play.

The Beavers finished the season at the bottom of the WCHA standings in seventh place with a 2-16-2 record, 12.5 points and a .208 points percentage.

The loss couldn’t do much to diminish the postgame celebration of the team’s seniors.

“We do have some seniors coming back, but … they came together as a class and they wanted to go out together as a class and we wanted to recognize them as a class,” Scanlan said. “We’d love to have them all back obviously. They’re all such tremendous students. The ones moving on have got plans -- graduate school, medical school, dental school. They’re going to do extremely well in their next phase.”

“I’m so proud of them. I’m so grateful to have met every single one of them,” Passolt said of her fellow seniors. “They’ve made me who I am today and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

St. Cloud State 4, Bemidji State 1

SCSU 2 1 1 -- 4

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, Passolt (Werth, DeGeorge), 4:26; 2, SCSU, Bourgerie (Geier, Bigham), 5:05; 3, SCSU, Kluge (Lind, Scribner), 14:04.

Second period -- 4, SCSU, Cornelius (Ness, Skrdlova), 2:40.

Third period -- 5, SCSU, Nylund (Skrdlova, Bates), 15:25, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (20-24); SCSU, Polusny (26-27).