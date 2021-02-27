BEMIDJI -- Your eyes are not deceiving you.

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team unleashed an avalanche of 16 goals in a shutout defeat of Willmar at First National Rink on Friday night.

Seventeen different Lumberjacks registered at least one point in the victory.

Remarkably, the game’s leading scorer turned out to be a player making his varsity debut.

Junior Nick Yavarow scored not just once, but twice, in his first varsity appearance. He also added three assists to lead all scorers with five points.

Seniors Michael Dickinson and Josh Nyberg also scored their first varsity goals in the blowout win.

The 16 goals are the most scored in a game by Bemidji since at least 2005-06. Complete records prior to that season were not available.

Yavarow was one of five players to total two goals. Joining him in that department were Connor Savard, Colton Pickett, Lincoln Huerd and Cole Matetich.

Hunter Marcotte (1g-3a), Matetich (2g-2a), Huerd (2g-2a) and Savard (2g-2a) each recorded four points. Wylee Gladen (1g-2a), Nathan Mannausau (1g-2a), Grant Declusin (3a) and Ethan Maish (3a) totaled three points, while Tate Hammitt (1g-1a), Wyatt Mattfield (2a), Nathan Alto (2a), Cade Voge (2a), Casey Rupp (2a) and Pickett (2g) posted two points apiece to round out the multi-point performers.

The Lumberjacks racked up four goals in each of the first two periods to take an 8-0 lead into the final frame. The scoreboard clock ran throughout the third period, but that didn’t prevent BHS from doubling up the score to 16-0 by game’s end.

Bemidji outshot the visitors 56-8.

Goaltender Jackson Hill made eight saves to earn the shutout win. For the Cardinals, Gavin Steinwand totaled 31 saves on 39 shots over the first two periods before Chase Birchard posted nine saves on 17 shots in the third.

Only one penalty was called all game, and the Jacks killed the two-minute minor.

The victory marked the second time this season the Lumberjacks, now 4-9, have scored 10 or more goals in a game. They previously defeated Crookston 12-2 on Jan. 22.

Willmar fell to 1-11 with the loss. The Cardinals were coming off a 12-0 defeat to St. Cloud in their most recent game Tuesday.

Bemidji will turn the page to March and open the month at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, with a home game against St. Cloud.

Bemidji 16, Willmar 0

WIL 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 4 4 8 -- 16

First period -- 1, BHS, Savard (Declusin, Marcotte), 7:12; 2, BHS, Pickett (Mattfield, Gladen), 8:24; 3, BHS, Huerd (Alto, Voge), 14:23; 4, Yavarow (Savard, Hammitt), 15:57.

Second period -- 5, BHS, Savard (Maish, Marcotte), 1:12; 6, BHS, Gladen (Voge, Declusin), 8:54; 7, BHS, Matetich (Huerd, Rupp), 10:53; 8, BHS, Dickinson (Marcotte, Maish), 13:43.

Third period -- 9, BHS, Pickett (Mattfield, Gladen), 0:50; 10, BHS, Marcotte (Maish, Declusin), 1:40; 11, BHS, Nyberg (Huerd), 2:20; 12, BHS, Matetich (Yavarow, Mannausau), 6:10; 13, BHS, Hammitt (Yavarow, Savard), 11:34; 14, BHS, Yavarow (Matetich, Mannausau), 12:35; 15, BHS, Huerd (Alto, Rupp), 13:55; 16, BHS, Mannausau (Yavarow, Matetich), 15:00.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Hill (8-8); WIL, Steinwand (31-39), Birchard (9-17).