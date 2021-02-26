Minnesota Wild star Matt Dumba remembers feeling out of place as a kid whenever he stepped onto a hockey rink. Nobody looked like him and some kids made sure he knew that he didn’t look like anybody else.

While the 26-year-old defenseman got very good at being the bigger person, and has gone on to play the sport at the highest level, he doesn’t want other kids to have to go through what he did.

That’s why he has been so vocal about fighting racism in the sport throughout his career. That’s also why he is hosting the inaugural Hockey Without Limits Camp on Saturday at the Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval in Roseville, Minn.

The hockey camp is designed to bring more diversity and inclusion to the game and provide more children the opportunity to play the sport. There will be three separate groups this weekend with youth hockey players from The Herb Brooks Foundation, The Hendrickson Foundation and New Directions Youth Ministry.

It’s something Dumba has been thinking about since last summer. The wheels really started to turn about six months ago and Dumba has been in constant communication with Wild media relations director Aaron Sickman as well as Minnesota Hockey throughout the planning process.

“It’s nice that it can come to fruition on a day like tomorrow: Hockey Day Minnesota,” Dumba said. “It’s always a special day here in the state, so I think it’s an awesome opportunity for the kids who don’t necessarily get this opportunity, to come to a hockey camp like this.”

The thing that excites Dumba is that the kids attending come from so many different backgrounds. He knows how important representation is, and kids seeing other kids that look like them has the ability to grow the game at a grassroots level.

“That’s where we can make the most change for the next generation of young hockey players,” Dumba said. “I think having a camp like mine with as much inclusivity and diversity involved in it as there’s going to be tomorrow is something special and something hockey’s really never seen before.”

Unfortunately for Dumba, he won’t be able to attend the actual hockey camp. He will be at morning skate in St. Paul as the Wild prepare for a 7 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center.

“We have a message that they will be able to see from me,” Dumba said. “And I want to connect with them as much as I can afterwards.”

If everything goes according to plan, this will be an annual event. That means Dumba will have more chances to attend in the future.

“I really like that it’s outdoors,” Dumba said. “I know that’s where I first fell in love with the game. I hope these kids get a little bit of that.”