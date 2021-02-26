BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team played to a 3-3 tie against Thief River Falls at First National Rink on Thursday night.

Each team traded goals throughout the first two periods as the game settled into a pattern of alternating goals by the Prowlers (5-4-1) and then the Lumberjacks (0-12-1).

Lexi Leitner and Bella Webb each answered TRF goals to send the game into the second period tied at 2-2. Elizabeth Oster netted an equalizer at 5:28 of the middle frame to knot the game up once more at 3-all.

The third period and overtime would pass without another goal as the game ended in a tie.

BHS struck twice on the power play to finish 2-for-5 on the advantage. The Prowlers were held 1-for-6 on the power play.

Nettie Kimble totaled 30 saves on 33 shots for Bemidji, while Gabriella Steele notched 25 stops on 28 shots for Thief River Falls.

The Lumberjacks will next travel to St. Cloud Cathedral for a 6:15 p.m. matchup on Tuesday, March 2.

Bemidji 3, Thief River Falls 3 (OT)

TRF 2 1 0 0 -- 3

BHS 2 1 0 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, TRF, Knutson (unassisted), 4:01; 2, BHS, Leitner (Solheim), 10:56; 3, TRF, Breiland (unassisted), 11:38; 4, BHS, Webb (unassisted), 13:09, PP.

Second period -- 5, TRF, Cota (Breiland, Steele), 3:15, PP: 6, BHS, Oster (McClellan, Leitner), 5:28, PP.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No Scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (30-33); TRF, Steele (25-28).