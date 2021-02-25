BEMIDJI -- Fifteen members of the Bemidji State women’s hockey team were named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Scholar-Athletes, the league announced Thursday. A total of 85 players across the conference earned the distinction.

To earn the recognition, players must have completed at least one year of residency at their present school prior to the current academic year and must also have a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale for the previous two semesters or three quarters or may qualify if their overall GPA is at least 3.50 for all terms at his or her present institution.

BSU players recognized as 2020-21 WCHA Scholar-Athletes are: Cheyenne Abear, Paige Anderson, Kate Boland, Clair DeGeorge, Abby DeLaRosa, Kerigan Dowhy, Abby Ecker, Lindsey Featherstone, Tina Kampa, Mak Langei, Eillie Moser, Grayson Myers, Mya Neugent, Claudia Verkerke and Kara Werth.

The Beavers are scheduled to conclude the season with a home series against St. Cloud State this weekend. Puck drop is set for 3:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, and 1:07 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.