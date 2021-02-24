BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team struck early Tuesday night but the lead didn’t last long in a 7-4 loss to Crookston at First National Rink.

Bella Webb handed the Lumberjacks (0-12) a 1-0 advantage at the 4:19 mark of the first period.

However, the Pirates (5-7-1) scored twice before the period was out and took the lead for good.

BHS twice more narrowed the deficit to one goal in a seven-goal second period, only for Crookston to pull away in the end.

Webb, Chloe Hasbargen and Kristen McClellan each finished with a goal and an assist for the Jacks, and Elizabeth Oster also notched a goal.

Catherine Tiedemann recorded a hat trick to lead the Pirates.

Nettie Kimble totaled 29 saves for BHS, with Kailee Magsam posting 12 saves for the visitors.

Bemidji will return to First National Rink for a home matchup with Thief River Falls at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Crookston 7, Bemidji 4

CRK 2 4 1 -- 7

BHS 1 3 0 -- 4

First period -- 1, BHS, Webb (Hasbargen), 4:19; 2, CRK, Tiedemann (unassisted), 4:57; 3, CRK, C. Solheim (unassisted), 9:45.

Second period -- 4, CRK, R. Solheim (unassisted), 0:18; 5, BHS, Hasbargen (Solheim), 1:21; 6, CRK, Tiedemann (Peterson), 4:08; 7, BHS, Oster (McClellan), 6:27; 8, CRK, Peterson (unassisted), 6:35; 9, CRK, Tiedemann (R. Solheim), 9:20; 10, BHS, McClellan (Webb), 14:44.

Third period -- 11, CRK, Fee (Bienek), 9:25.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (29-36); CRK, Magsam (12-16).