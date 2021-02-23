The seniors of the Bemidji State women’s hockey team have gone through more challenges this season than have those who came before them.

The start of the season was delayed two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, before the Beavers even had a chance to play, COVID-19 cases on their opening-week opponent, and then their own roster, forced the team to wait until Dec. 10 to suit up for their first game.

Since then, BSU had gone 2-14-2, a record that belies how close many of those losses really were. Bemidji State is 2-4-2 in a whopping eight overtime games, far more than any other Western Collegiate Hockey Association team has played.

While there have been more downs than ups on the ice this year, the team’s nine seniors have relished the opportunity to even play at all this season.

“There’s challenges within every season, but COVID, injuries and whatnot… just having the ability to play with everything that’s gone on is tremendous,” senior forward Paige Beebe said. “I’m very lucky to have been able to play this year. I think just being grateful for the opportunity because every weekend is up in the air. We could play, we could not, so just being thankful for the days and the weekends we get to play.”

However, this weekend’s season finale at home to St. Cloud State may not be the end of the line for Beebe and her fellow seniors. Division I winter athletes have been given the opportunity to return for an additional year of eligibility, should they so choose.

The exact number of seniors who will be back for Bemidji State next season remains unknown as athletes iron out the details and make their decisions.

“There’s so much that goes into it,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “The academic piece is really, really important. All of (the seniors) are on track to graduate, and so in order to come back they have to have a major declared, they have to have 12 credits each semester. Certainly there’s the financial piece. There’s a lot of factors that are involved.

“Certainly there are some that have indicated they are going to come back, but I just want to wait until it’s all settled before we make any announcement.”

The Huskies (4-12-1) began a seven-day pause last Monday and did not play last weekend due to COVID-19 issues within the program that caused a series at Ohio State to be canceled. As of Tuesday, this weekend’s games remain on the schedule.

SCSU is 2-1-1 versus BSU, including a 1-1-1 mark in the three to go to overtime.

The Beavers will try to put last weekend’s losses of 6-1 and 9-1 to Minnesota behind them and close the year on a winning note. Bemidji State has been eliminated from WCHA playoff contention, but the group will play to earn a couple more wins for its seniors -- Beebe, Mak Langei, Lydia Passolt, Kara Werth, Abby Ecker, Lindsey Featherstone, Tina Kampa, Clair DeGeorge and Kerigan Dowhy -- especially the ones for whom this weekend will be the last.

“They’re all tremendous young women who have been great representatives of our program,” Scanlan said. “They’ve certainly been a part of some really successful moments. But what they brought as people, their character, their leadership -- they just helped create a culture that we can all be really proud of.”

At a glance

Who: BSU vs. St. Cloud State

Where: Sanford Center

When: 3:07 p.m. Friday; 1:07 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM & 94.3 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv