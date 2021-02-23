BLOOMINGTON -- The men's hockey series between Bemidji State and Alabama Huntsville scheduled for March 5-6 at the Sanford Center has been pushed back one day, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Tuesday.

The series will now be played Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7. The Saturday game is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. and the Sunday contest is set for 2:07 p.m. The series will mark the end of the regular season for both teams.

BSU had been set to play six games in 10 days before the schedule change. The team will now have an additional day off between a March 2-3 home series against Lake Superior State and the UAH series.

The Beavers will begin a stretch of six games in 11 days this week with a home-and-home set against Minnesota State. The first game is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Mankato, before the teams travel north for a 6:07 p.m. contest on Saturday, Feb. 27, in Bemidji.