BEMIDJI -- A strong first period didn’t produce a goal for the Bemidji High School boys hockey team, a missed opportunity that would cost BHS by the end of Monday night’s game.

Roseau racked up three goals apiece in each of the final two frames to leave First National Rink with a 6-0 win.

The Lumberjacks (3-9) held the Rams (8-4) scoreless in the first period, and outshot the visitors 10-5, but didn’t have a goal to show for it.

Roseau broke through for its first goal 1:43 into the second period when Judd Ginther pounced on a rebound and broke the scoreless tie.

Four minutes after his initial tally, Ginther scored his second goal by tipping in a shot by Thor Byfuglien.

With momentum building, Isaac Wensloff ripped a shot into the back of the net at the 10:06 mark of the frame to make it 3-0 through two periods of play.

For the second period in a row, the Rams banked an early goal with Noah Urness burying a one-timer off iron at 2:36 of the third.

Junior goaltender Jackson Hill relieved Tanner Rebischke in the BHS net following the goal.

Paul Huglen then netted a pair of goals, including a shorthanded tally off of a breakaway, to bring the game to its final score.

The final shot count stood at 35-28 in favor of the Rams.

Roseau goalie Andrew Tuttle totaled 28 saves in a shutout performance.

Rebischke made 27 saves on 31 shots, while Hill totaled two saves on four shots.

The Jacks finished 0-for-3 on the power play and held the Rams 0-for-1 on the advantage.

Bemidji will have a chance to get back in the win column Friday, Feb. 26, with a 7:15 p.m. home contest against Willmar.

Roseau 6, Bemidji 0

ROS 0 3 3 -- 6

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, ROS, Ginther (Severson, Monsrud), 1:43; 2, ROS, Ginther (Byfuglien, Severson), 5:15; 3, ROS, I. Wensloff (Murphy, Urness), 10:06.

Third period -- 4, ROS, Urness (Murphy, Byfuglien), 2:36; 5, ROS, Huglen (Gunderson), 3:44, SH; 6, ROS, Huglen (Byfuglien, Strand), 8:43.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (27-31), Hill (2-4); ROS, Tuttle (28-28).