BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team is back in the USCHO.com top 20 rankings after a one-week absence. The Beavers (9-6-3, 4-3-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) checked in at No. 19 in Monday’s poll with 104 points.

BSU is one of five WCHA programs to appear in the latest poll.

Minnesota State remained at No. 3 and garnered one first-place vote, while Bowling Green rose one spot to No. 13. The bottom three positions in the top 20 were each occupied by WCHA teams, with Lake Superior State rising two spots to No. 18. After sweeping Michigan Tech by scores of 4-1 and 2-1 last weekend, Bemidji State leaped past MTU, which dropped two spots to No. 20.

The top five was unchanged from last week with Boston College, North Dakota, Minnesota State, Minnesota and Wisconsin comprising the top spots.

The Beavers will face Minnesota State in a home-and-home series this week. The teams will square off at 7:07 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Mankato, before meeting for the final time this regular season at 7:07 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, in Bemidji.

Driscoll named WCHA Goalie of the Week

BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State senior Zach Driscoll was named WCHA Goaltender of the Week following an 80-save weekend at Michigan Tech.

Driscoll’s 80 stops and 82 shots faced were the most by any goalie nationally this past weekend. He finished one save shy of matching a career high with 47 saves in Friday’s 4-1 win, and followed it up with 33 stops in Saturday’s 2-1 victory. The 47-save outing is the most by any WCHA goalie this season and the sixth-most by any NCAA netminder.

A native of Apple Valley, Driscoll is 8-6-3 for the year with a 2.42 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

The award is Driscoll’s third such honor of the season, as well as the ninth in his career.

Lake Superior State’s Hampus Erickson was named the WCHA’s Forward of the Week, while fellow Laker Jacob Nordqvist earned Defensive Player of the Week and Alabama Huntsville’s Tyrone Bronte was selected Rookie of the Week.