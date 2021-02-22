NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee chair Mike Kemp joined The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers on Feb. 22, 2021, to discuss the unique situation of picking a field of 16 this season. He ended up sharing that Albany, N.Y., will be the fourth regional site for the tournament. The other regional sites are Loveland, Colo.; Fargo, N.D.; and Bridgeport, Conn. Originally, Manchester, N.H., was the fourth site, but pulled out because the facility is not being used.
Kemp also discusses being the first head coach at Nebraska Omaha, growing up in Duluth, being an assistant for Don Roberts at Gustavus, Bob Johnson and Jeff Sauer at Wisconsin and for Val Belmonte at Illinois-Chicago.
Kemp was on with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.
RELATED STORIES:
SCSU announces schedule change for its remaining men's hockey games vs. UMD
NCAA hockey chair: regional and Frozen Four attendance capped at 25% of building capacity
The Rink Live presents its first Division I men's power rankings