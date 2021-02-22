NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee chair Mike Kemp joined The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers on Feb. 22, 2021, to discuss the unique situation of picking a field of 16 this season. He ended up sharing that Albany, N.Y., will be the fourth regional site for the tournament. The other regional sites are Loveland, Colo.; Fargo, N.D.; and Bridgeport, Conn. Originally, Manchester, N.H., was the fourth site, but pulled out because the facility is not being used.

Kemp also discusses being the first head coach at Nebraska Omaha, growing up in Duluth, being an assistant for Don Roberts at Gustavus, Bob Johnson and Jeff Sauer at Wisconsin and for Val Belmonte at Illinois-Chicago.

Kemp was on with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

RELATED STORIES:

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.