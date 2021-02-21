BEMIDJI -- Minnesota proved to be too much to handle for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 Gophers (11-7-1) notched four first-period goals on their way to a 9-1 victory over the Beavers (2-14-2).

“I told (the team) that obviously getting your butt kicked like that stings,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “Never since I’ve been here have we been beat like this, and I just said it’s over with and you learn from it.”

The loss was Bemidji State’s worst since a 10-0 defeat at Minnesota on Feb. 7, 2014.

Fourteen different Minnesota players recorded at least one point.

After netting a hat trick in Friday’s 6-1 win, Grace Zumwinkle led the way Saturday with four points from a goal and three assists. Abbey Murphy paced Minnesota with two goals.

Paige Anderson provided a bright spot for the Beavers by scoring her first collegiate goal eight minutes into the contest. Lydia Passolt slid the puck to Anderson in the low slot for the sophomore to lift past netminder Makayla Pahl.

“Paige has been really good all year long. I’m just really happy with her development and her confidence level,” Scanlan said. “She’s killing penalties, she’s on the power play. It was good to finally see her get rewarded by scoring a goal.”

Anderson’s goal narrowed the deficit to 2-1 following a pair of Gopher goals at 0:46 and 2:12 of the first period by Madeline Wethington and Emily Brown, respectively.

Murphy and Josey Dunne scored 87 seconds apart moments later to make it 4-1.

Kerigan Dowhy took over in net for BSU starter Hannah Hogenson after Dunne’s goal. Hogenson, a freshman, made five saves and was saddled with her second loss of the season.

Zumwinkle scored at 4:03 of the second period and Crystalyn Hengler notched the lone power-play goal of the game to push the lead to 6-1 through two.

Pahl recorded six saves and departed after two periods as Olivia King took over in net for the third period. King, a sophomore from Brainerd, made four saves in her first collegiate appearance.

Taylor Heise, Murphy and Amy Potomak each struck in the final frame to bring the game to its final score.

Minnesota outshot BSU 36-11 for the game.

The Gophers will have next weekend off before the WCHA Final Faceoff is played at their home arena March 6-7.

A WCHA playoff appearance was not in the cards for the Beavers this season as only the league’s top four teams are eligible to participate in this year’s tournament. They are set to conclude the regular season next weekend at home against St. Cloud State, Feb. 26-27. Friday’s game is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. with Saturday’s at 1:07 p.m.

“We know next week is our last week,” Scanlan said. “I just want to enjoy every moment I have with my seniors that aren’t going to be here (next season) and just enjoy every practice. Have that attitude and just come here and have fun, enjoy the time that we have together.”

No. 4 Minnesota 9, Bemidji State 1

UM 4 2 3 -- 9

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, UM, M. Wethington (Heise, Boreen), 0:46; 2, UM, Brown (A. Wethington), 2:12; 3, BSU, Anderson (Passolt), 7:59; 4, UM, Murphy (Zumwinkle, Hengler), 11:09; 5, UM, Dunne (A. Wethington, M. Wethington), 12:36.

Second period -- 6, UM, Zumwinkle (Murphy, Nicholson), 4:03; 7, UM, Hengler (Boreen, M. Wethington), 9:13, PP.

Third period -- 8, UM, Heise (Zumwinkle, Knowles), 0:21; 9, UM, Murphy (Oden, Zumwinkle), 8:21; 10, UM, Potomak (Wente, Brown), 9:02.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Hogenson (5-9), Dowhy (22-27); UM, Pahl (6-7), King (4-4).