HOUGHTON, Mich. -- For the first time in program history, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team has made the long haul to Michigan Tech and escaped with two victories.

The Beavers completed a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series sweep of the No. 18 Huskies with a 2-1 victory Saturday night in Houghton, Mich.

In tandem with Friday’s 4-1 triumph, the win marked the Beavers’ first-ever sweep of Michigan Tech in Houghton since the programs first met in 2007. BSU is now 5-8-5 all-time in road games at Tech.

Bemidji State (9-6-3, 4-3-1 WCHA) saw its 1-0 lead evaporate in the blink of an eye with Tommy Parrottino’s power-play goal six minutes into the third period.

Less than four minutes later, Ross Armour teamed up with Alex Adams on a 2-on-1 rush. Armour fired top shelf to net the winning goal, his first of the season.

Alex Ierullo was credited with the game’s opening goal at 11:21 of the first period after a scrum ensued in the crease. The junior now leads the team with 15 points and 11 assists.

The Beavers blocked nine shots over the back half of the third period and prevented the Huskies (14-8-1, 4-5-0 WCHA) from adding another goal.

Zach Driscoll made 33 saves in another standout performance in net. Combined with his 47-save outing Friday, the senior racked up 80 stops for the weekend.

As was the case Friday, Michigan Tech doubled up BSU in shots on goal, this time 34-16, but was unable to deliver more than one goal.

Mark Sinclair stopped 14 of 16 shots in the loss.

The Huskies were 1-for-2 on the power play and held Bemidji State 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Beavers will next face No. 3 Minnesota State in a home-and-home WCHA series. The teams will meet at 7:07 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Mankato, before the series moves north for a 7:07 p.m. start on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Sanford Center.





Bemidji State 2, No. 18 Michigan Tech 1

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

MTU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, Ierullo (L. Sillinger, Johnson), 11:21.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, MTU, Parrottino (Misiak, Swoyer), 6:00, PP; 3, BSU, Armour (Adams), 9:50.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (33-34); MTU, Sinclair (14-16).